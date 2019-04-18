

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.39 billion, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $1.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $5.38 billion from $5.48 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.39 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.93 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.89 -Revenue (Q1): $5.38 Bln vs. $5.48 Bln last year.



