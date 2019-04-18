GetCharged, Inc.: Charge Announces Business Launch for Electric Scooter and Bike Charging, Docking and Service Stations Across North America

- Charge docking stations provide convenient, safe and cost-effective places to charge, store and service electric scooters and bikes while reducing e-vehicle clutter on city streets and sidewalks -

- Growing network of 2,500 locations across North America with rights to install Charge docking stations, and plans to expand into Europe -

- Company participating at the Regional Plan Association (RPA) Assembly on April 19, 2019 in New York City -

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / GetCharged, Inc. ('Charge' or the 'Company'), a micro-mobility company dedicated to building the largest network of electric charging, storage and service stations for e-scooters and e-bikes, today announced its launch of business and provided a corporate overview. Charge is focused on installing and managing its docking stations in privately-owned parking garages, lots and spaces throughout North America to address the significant shortcomings of dockless micro-mobility rideshare platforms. To date, the Company has entered into multiple agreements with garage operators and property owners for the installation of Charge's docking stations in more than 2,500 locations across North America.

'The micro-mobility movement that has taken major cities around the world by storm offers many advantages to travelers and addresses issues related to short-distance commuting. But there are significant problems with the dockless model, including unused e-vehicles cluttering city streets and sidewalks,' commented Andrew Fox, Charge Co-Founder and CEO. 'Charge offers an elegant solution that provides users and ride share operators with a convenient place to charge e-vehicles, protecting the integrity of city streets and sidewalks, and keeping pedestrians safe.'

Charge's docking stations are designed to be compatible with most brands of e-scooters and e-bikes and are capable of supporting 10 e-vehicles per standard parking spot, with each location being optimized for the number of allocated spots. The Company has engaged global engineering firm ARUP, in collaboration with Boyce Technologies, Inc., to design and manufacture the Company's proprietary docking stations.

'Charge has identified a key solution to help city planners keep our streets organized and safe,' said Sal Cassano, Safety Advisor for Charge and Former FDNY Commissioner. 'The docking stations will also help to prevent fires that have become more common in homes and warehouses where lithium ion e-scooter and e-bike batteries are often charged in unsafe conditions.'

To date, Charge has entered into numerous agreements with leading garage operators and property owners, including LAZ Parking, one of the largest and fastest-growing parking companies in the United States. LAZ Parking operates over one million parking spaces across the country in 3,000 locations. With over 38 years of experience providing parking management and transportation and mobility services, LAZ works seamlessly across a variety of segments including hospitality and valet, office buildings, medical, airport and transportation, campus, government and municipal, retail, events, residential buildings and shuttle services. Charge is dedicated to continuing its business development efforts to potentially secure additional agreements to expand its growing network.

'As an industry leader, we're excited to partner with another pioneering company working to bring a new option to customers at our thousands of locations, said Alan Lazowski, CEO of LAZ Parking. 'LAZ prides itself on being easily accessible to our customers, and we think this can expand our reach considerably, while setting us on a path to the new frontier of transportation.'

Charge is also dedicated to helping bring micro-mobility to New York City and has secured 400 locations across the city. The Company is working with various stakeholders to craft legislation to give New Yorkers access to e-vehicles, while at the same time creating an environment that is safe for users and pedestrians. As part of this effort, Charge will be participating in the Regional Plan Association (RPA) Assembly on April 19, 2019 in New York City. The RPA Assembly is an annual meeting that brings together more than 1,200 civic and business leaders from around the New York metropolitan area to discuss major issues affecting the prosperity and quality of life in the region. This year the focus will be on bringing micro-mobility to New York City, and Charge will showcase its docking station and proprietary mobile application.

'As cities and states across the country are revolutionizing mobility, New York continues to keep its doors closed to innovation,' said Marco Conner, Interim Executive Director of Transportation Alternatives, a New York organization. 'But we believe solutions like Charge can be the key, as it establishes dedicated space off city sidewalks for electric bikes and scooters, while prolonging e-vehicles' shelf life.'

'Charge docking stations will be a foundational piece of the coming micro-mobility revolution in New York City,' said Mitchell Moss, Henry Hart Rice Professor of Urban Policy and Planning, and Director of the Rudin Center for Transportation. 'Charge will keep streets and sidewalks organized and free from clutter, helping ensure New York accommodates electric bikes and scooters in a responsible way.'

In addition to the Company's docking station, Charge is developing a proprietary mobile application that enables consumers to easily locate and use e-scooters and e-bikes through interfacing with its docking stations and providing users with real-time available locations. It will also be integrated with partnered rideshare platforms to identify available e-vehicles and their level of charge, providing users with a one-stop-shop for shared mobility services.

About Arup

Arup is the creative force at the heart of many of the world's most prominent projects in the built environment and across industry. We offer a broad range of professional services that combine to make a real difference to our clients and the communities in which we work. We are truly global. From 85 offices in 35 countries, our 12,000 planners, designers, engineers and consultants deliver innovative projects across the world with creativity and passion. Founded in 1946 with an enduring set of values, our unique trust ownership fosters a distinctive culture and an intellectual independence that encourages collaborative working. This is reflected in everything we do, allowing us to develop meaningful ideas, help shape agendas and deliver results that frequently surpass the expectations of our clients. The people at Arup are driven to find a better way and to deliver better solutions.

About Boyce Technologies, Inc.

Boyce Technologies, Inc. ('Boyce') is a New York City-based company that designs, engineers and manufactures mission critical systems and solutions for the transportation industry. Many of our products provide support to the community and promote engagement as they often include free WiFi, charging, calling, local advertising, waypoints, maps and Internet browsing. We couple a broad range of advanced manufacturing processes and materials with decades of experience and knowledge to provide innovative solutions to our customers. We turn traditional engineering on its head to create products that redefine what's possible, while recognizing that reliability cannot be sacrificed for innovation and design. Boyce is dedicated to building future cities. For the architects of tomorrow's city, seeking solutions to technology and communications challenges both known and yet-to-be-known, only Boyce Technologies can provide 'farm to table' solutions from a team of infinitely equipped geniuses with zero concept of the impossible.

About GetCharged, Inc.

GetCharged, Inc. ('Charge') is a micro-mobility company dedicated to building the largest network of electric charging, storage and service stations for e-bikes and e-scooters. The Company's docking stations will be installed in privately-owned parking garages, lots and spaces throughout major markets around the world, providing a convenient, safe and cost-effective space to charge, store and service e-vehicles, while reducing e-vehicle clutter on city streets and sidewalks. Charge has entered into numerous agreements with garage operators and property owners, securing a network of nearly 2,500 locations to install its docking stations. Charge is also developing a proprietary mobile application that will interface with its docking stations and provide users with available locations as well as real-time e-vehicle availability of partnered rideshare platforms. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: charge.us.

