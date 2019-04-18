Telecom Providers Offer Younger Consumer Base Innovative Developments

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of technology has completely reshaped the way people interact with one another. Now, consumers can communicate with others remotely through a series of connected networks that span the globe. The International Telecommunication Union released a report in 2017 and highlighted that over 70% of youth worldwide between the ages of 15 and 24 are using the Internet. In developed regions, that number grows to 94%. The staggering numbers signify just how rapidly the technology has developed. People can simply take out their mobile devices or log onto a computer and communicate with others from across the world. Telecommunication companies, such as wireless operators, satellite companies, cable companies, and internet service providers, make this technological feat possible. However, the competition is intensifying within the telecom market because of the growing demand for better services. Consumer trends are continually changing each year, which is why telecom companies are constantly developing new technology to accelerate communication services. According to data compiled by Transparency Market Research, the global telecommunication services market was valued at USD 0.8 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2025. Additionally, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The demand is primarily stemming from the residential segment of the telecom market, which is expected to account for 61.8% of the market. On the other hand, the commercial segment is expected to witness a faster CAGR due to the growing demand for bundled services, due largely to their higher quality and lower rates. TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC: TPTW), Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF), Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN), Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR)

As the telecom market continues to advance, consumers can expect faster and more reliable connectivity. In particular, the rise of 5G is one of the most anticipated events. Telecom companies have already begun conducting 5G test pilots in select cities around the world. 5G technology is heavily anticipated because it is the successor to the previous technology, 4G. 4G was released back in 2009, but telecom operators didn't see the great returns they had expected. In some cases, some operators even dipped in revenue because of their heavy investments into the technology, according to McKinsey & Company. Now, operators are focusing their attention on establishing a strong 5G infrastructure. "Let me be explicitly clear. The new 5G network that is most assuredly beaming itself our way makes the existing communication model obsolete. This is critically important to understand for investors. The 5th generation of cellular connectivity promises blazing speeds, massive throughput capability, and ultra-low latencies. While I have written about subject before, I still do not believe that many people and institutions know just how important this new technology is going to be in a wide variety of sectors," said B. Riley FBR Inc. Chief Global Strategist, Mark Grant.

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB: TPTW) earlier last week announced that it had, "recently initiated the acquisition of the assets of SpeedConnect LLC ("SpeedConnect") for $2 million and the assumption of certain liabilities. The Asset Purchase Agreement required a deposit of $500,000, paid as part of entering into the Asset Purchase Agreement. Additionally, $500,000 is to be paid at closing after normal due diligence, audit and other conditions are met, anticipated to be in April of 2019. In addition, at the time of closing, the Company will enter into a Promissory Note to pay SpeedConnect in two equal installments of $500,000 plus applicable interest at 10% per annum each within 30 and 60 days, respectively, of closing. The closing date cannot be beyond June 30, 2019. In addition, on or before 90 days from the closing, the Company is to contribute $1 million in cash to the assets as working capital.

SpeedConnect was founded in 2002 by its CEO John Arthur Ogren and is in its 17th year of operations as a national, predominantly rural, wireless telecommunications residential and commercial Internet Service Provider (ISP), SpeedConnect.com. SpeedConnect's primary business model is subscription based, monthly reoccurring revenues, from wireless delivered, high-speed Internet connections utilizing its company built and owned national network. SpeedConnect also resells third-party satellite Internet, DSL Internet, IP telephony and DISH TV products. Mr. Ogren will stay on as the CEO of SpeedConnect for TPTG for the next two years.

SpeedConnect is a privately-held Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) provider. Today, SpeedConnect is one of the nation's largest rural wireless broadband Internet providers which serves over 20,000 residential and commercial wireless broadband Internet customers in Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas.

The synergies with TPTG are impressive. The SpeedConnect asset acquisition provides a complete back office, with a billings and collections machine for all products the new combined enterprise may choose to sell, service, warehouse, or deliver. With a TPTG cash infusion, and SpeedConnect's 5G deployments across 10 Midwestern States, the new combined enterprise is perfectly positioned to grow its national footprint to 250,000 customers, and hold first place as the nation's best choice for bridging the digital divide to heartland rural America.

'The potential acquisition of the assets of Speed Connect positions the Company to expand our telecommunication operations in Phoenix, Arizona and may better position the Company to launch 5G Technology to rural America to deliver TV, Internet, Media Content and Phone services across 10 Midwestern states utilizing our proprietary telecom infrastructure and mobile media delivery broadcast platform,' said Stephen Thomas, CEO, TPTG.

About TPT Global Tech: TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC: TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT's also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones, Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones."

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF) is a company that is aware of the new challenges posed by today's society. Telefónica recently presented at the Mobile World Congress an innovative way of broadcasting and producing television with 5G that allows professional news coverage of any event in real time and with high-quality video. This TV solution, which relies on the 5G capacities of low latency, edge computing, and high bandwidth is based on professional television cameras connected to the 5G network that send high-quality video. In addition, the 5G mobile network has production software installed at the edge, very close to where the cameras are, receiving their images almost immediately with very low latency. In this way, the TV producer can remotely manage the different inputs while connected to a fibre optic link and generate a video signal ready to be launched to any TV program, such as the news. Ericsson has provided the network equipment, including 5G radio equipment, as well as the Edge and necessary network core, with the latency and high bandwidth capabilities needed for these types of solutions. The technical production solution has been completely designed by the Madrid company Idronia Multimedia Solutions, and the mobile devices used for the 5G connectivity are latest generation Samsung 5G smartphones; specifically, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. As indicated by Juan Cambeiro, Head of the Telefónica España Innovation Project, "nowadays, high level media coverage is something reserved only for large events or competitions due to the cost and complexity of the infrastructure that it requires. This TV5G rebroadcasting and production solution allows to have professional media coverage for even very local contents. In fact, we could talk about a democratisation of professional television coverage because it allows to broadcast very local content using less resources than ever before."

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) provides Intelligent Transport Networks, enabling carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate optical network operations. Infinera recently announced the availability of an innovative packet-optical aggregation and transport solution purpose-built to accelerate and simplify the delivery of high-speed, low-latency services in access networks at the lowest total cost of ownership. The new 1.6 terabit High-Density Ethernet Aggregator (HDEA) enables network operators to cost-efficiently address key operational and service deployment challenges in fiber-deep access environments, including Distributed Access Architectures (DAA) in cable networks and 5G radio access network (RAN) transport infrastructure. The Infinera HDEA, part of the Infinera XTM Series, is an access-optimized packet-optical aggregator that seamlessly integrates optical transport capabilities, Metro Ethernet Forum Carrier Ethernet 2.0-compliant Layer 2 Ethernet functionality and open, programmable software control, including direct access via OpenFlow. Designed to support 1.6 terabits of capacity in an ultra-compact 1 rack unit (1RU) chassis, the HDEA solution is optimized for a range of access network applications, including ultra-high density 10G aggregation in DAA networks, 4G/5G mobile backhaul and high-capacity business Ethernet. "When we demonstrate to our customers how the HDEA enables the installation and commissioning of up to 1.6 terabits of packet-optical aggregation in 1RU in less than 10 minutes, the lights go on in a big way," said Glenn Laxdal, Infinera Senior Vice President and General Manager, Product Management. "This innovative new packet-optical access offering reinforces our commitment to extending the reach of our networking solutions and driving unprecedented value for our customers."

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. Ceragon Networks Ltd. recently announced its new Disaggregated Wireless Backhaul capabilities to address the growing challenges associated with 5G network rollouts. Ceragon will discuss these new capabilities and showcase its new IP-50 Platform next week at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain booth 5G61. At the event, Ceragon will additionally display its disaggregated wireless backhaul router and run a live demo delivering 20 Gbps capacity over mmW. The IP-50 Platform complements Ceragon's industry-leading IP-20 Platform by offering a tailored solution to service providers who want to disaggregate their wireless backhaul network using merchant-silicon hardware. The first IP-50 products will be released during the second quarter of 2019. Ceragon expects significant revenues from the IP-50 Platform beginning in 2020. "This is a very exciting time for Ceragon," said Ira Palti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ceragon. "Our commitment to resolving our customers' wireless backhaul challenges continues to fuel market-leading innovation. By adding our new IP-50 Platform to our market-leading IP-20 Platform, complemented by our wide-ranging professional services, we can offer additional capabilities such as a single radio for all deployment scenarios and market leading capacity. Ceragon is well positioned to help its customers meet any 5G challenge and make wireless backhaul easier than ever to deploy."

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is in the business of guiding customers to and delivering the best solutions available for their communications needs. Nokia recently announced that Frontier Communications Corporation, an integrated U.S.-based communications provider delivering voice, data, high-speed Internet and video services, will deploy Nokia's XGS-PON1 technology to deliver faster broadband speeds to business and residential customers. The phased roll out of the new enhanced services will initially focus on the greater Dallas/Fort Worth areas of Texas before expanding to the rest of the state along with Florida and California. Using Nokia's XGS-PON solution, Frontier can enhance the reliability, flexibility, and scale of its network to quickly expand its addressable markets, support evolving mobile backhaul requirements and increase competitive advantage. Nokia's next-generation fiber technology also enables Frontier to quickly expand its current high-speed service offering to deliver new 10Gbps symmetrical broadband speeds using its existing, fiber-rich network. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. Steve Gable, CTO and EVP at Frontier Communications, said: "We are excited to be working with Nokia on solutions that bring multi-Gigabit services to the home and quickly scale to 10 Gigabits and beyond. Nokia's platform will enable us to effectively support xDSL, P2P fiber, GPON and 10Gbps PON requirements and gain the flexibility to seamlessly evolve into future PON technologies. Nokia's solutions will enhance the customer experience by offering a Frontier fiber-powered internet that is as fast as it is reliable."

