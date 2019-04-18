RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Launches Advertising Division to Service Inbound Demand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has launched a dedicated division specifically to handle demand for advertising within its Platform.

This new division will focus on advertisers that bring new opportunities and beneficial products and services to real estate agents using RESAAS.

Designed to instantly generate advertising revenue for the Company, both through traditional media-buying agreements, and in some cases additional revenue for lead conversion.

Corporations wishing to access the real estate market will leverage RESAAS' own proprietary advertising solution, AdSAAS, to run ads, target specific types of agents, and reach particular markets. AdSAAS allows ads to be placed in agents activity feeds and on designated pages throughout the RESAAS platform.

"RESAAS, one of the only global companies that has direct reach to over 460,000 licensed real estate agents, has become a powerful platform for advertisers to reach a highly targeted audience," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "We will direct ads to our users, cognizant of showing only relevant information to our audience. One of our objectives is to bring new opportunities to agents that use RESAAS technology, partnering the right advertisers to assist RESAAS agents in providing even more value to the clients they serve."

Corporate advertisers wishing to reach a highly targeted audience of real estate professionals can contact advertising@resaas.com for further information.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

