Boursorama renews its agreement with IBM to accelerate its hybrid cloud strategy

PARIS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) and Boursorama, a subsidiary of Société Générale group, today renewed their agreement by signing a hybrid cloud contract for five years to help enrich the bank's offerings of new products and services.

Boursorama is a pioneer and leader in online brokerage, Internet financial information and, since 2005, online banking. Designated the least expensive bank in France for eleven years, Boursorama pushes the borders to simplify the lives of its customers at the best price and with the best quality of service, according to Boursorama reports. Thus, in 2018, Boursorama reports attracting a new customer every 50 seconds and now has more than 1.7 million customers.

Today, Boursorama extends its original 2014 infrastructure agreement with IBM to reinforce growth and a high level of availability and security supporting its operations and compliance with regulatory requirements, especially from the European Central Bank. As part of the agreement announced today, Boursorama will be able to use new IBM Cloud services for its banking business.

Boursorama has chosen IBM Cloud for:

Its resilience, allowing it to continue to provide the best service to its ever-increasing number of customers - since 2016, the number has doubled to reach 1.7 million - day or night, every day of the week

The use of a cloud infrastructure which positions Boursorama to constantly enrich its offer with new products and services, including: everyday banking, loans (real estate, consumer, Lombard, renewable), precautionary savings, life insurance and the stock market. Today, Boursorama Banque offers a catalog of 827 free features to help simplify the lives of its customers on a daily basis

Its Hybrid Cloud catalog including SaaS and PaaS, allowing them to dynamically respond to business innovations at the service of customers

Enhanced Cybersecurity services on Web servers to help prevent denial of service attacks, complemented by the expertise of the IBM X-Force Incident Response and Intelligence Services (IRIS) team who can assist the customer to deal with a cybersecurity incident by helping them prepare and implement a remediation plan.

"IBM's secure hybrid cloud offering, as well as the security services around Web platforms, are designed to be real innovation assets for our customers in the context of their digital transformation, especially in the banking world subject to the ECB's regulatory requirements," says Béatrice Kosowski, General Manager, Global Technology Services, IBM France. "We are very proud to continue to support Boursorama in its growth and conquest of new markets."

"The hosting of a large part of our IS on IBM Cloud solutions allows us to continue our development on proven technological infrastructures capable of responding to the strong growth of Boursorama," declares Benoit Grisoni, CEO of Boursorama. "By also using public cloud solutions, we will simultaneously seek to optimize our costs and offer more and more innovative services to our customers."

IBM and Boursorama signed this transaction in Q1, 2019.

About IBM Cloud

With $19.5B in annual cloud revenue, IBM is the global leader in enterprise cloud with a platform designed to meet the evolving needs of business and society. Moving past productivity and cost improvements, the IBM Cloud is tuned for the AI and data demands that are driving true differentiation in today's enterprise. IBM's private, public and hybrid offerings provide the global scale businesses need to support innovation across industries.

For more information about IBM Cloud: https://www.ibm.com/cloud/

About IBM Security

IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. The portfolio, supported by world-renowned IBM X-Force research, enables organizations to effectively manage risk and defend against emerging threats. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 70 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries, and has been granted more than 10,000 security patents worldwide. For more information, please check?www.ibm.com/security, follow?@IBMSecurity?on Twitter or visit the?IBM Security Intelligence?blog.

About Boursorama

Boursorama, a subsidiary of Société Générale, is a pioneer and leader in its three main activities: online banking, online brokerage and Internet financial information. For 20 years, Boursorama's promise has remained the same: to simplify the lives of its customers at the best price and with the highest quality of service.

With a development focused on new customer expectations, simplicity and efficiency, but also safety and reduced costs, Boursorama consolidates its position as a major banking player in France every year.

The least expensive bank in France for ten years, has doubled its number of customers since the beginning of 2016 and now has more than 1.7 million, while maintaining its high recommendation rate (90%). Accessible to all without any income or wealth conditions, Boursorama interests an increasingly large population, from the Kador offer for 12-18 year olds to Boursorama Pro for individual entrepreneurs. A wide range of products and services meet the banking needs of customers: day-to-day banking, credit (real estate, consumer credit, Lombard, renewable), precautionary savings, life insurance and stock market, insurance. Today, Boursorama Banque offers a catalogue of 827 functionalities to simplify the daily lives of its clients, relying in particular on new technologies. To discover all the Boursorama Banque offer, click here.

Boursorama is also an online portal, www.boursorama.com. Launched 20 years ago, it is ranked as the number one national online financial and economic information site with more than 25 million visits each month (Source ACPM 2018).

A socially committed and environmentally responsible employer, Boursorama has 800 employees based in Boulogne-Billancourt (92) and Nancy (54).

Find Boursorama's news on the website: http://groupe.boursorama.fr

Boursorama LinkedIn Page

