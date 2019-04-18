SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their supply management study for a sporting goods manufacturer

Project background

The client wanted to reduce the splurge and streamline inbound logistics from different countries to ensure the timely supply of materials and services. To do so, the client approached SpendEdge to leverage their expertise in offering actionable supply management services.

Objective 1: The company wanted to enhance their operational efficiency and improve the bottom line.

"A supply management system is a must for companies to ensure timely supply of materials and services. It allows them to meet companies' strategic plans and add value to their businesses by reducing excess spend," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading sporting goods manufacturer - enabled the client to identify key factors driving prices and improve the purchasing decisions. The solution offered helped them to:

Reduce the two-third of its revenues spent on buying goods and services by identifying appropriate suppliers.

Analyze the suppliers' financial condition and negotiate the specific purchasing items.

Outcome: The supply management strategy implemented by experts at SpendEdge helped the client to identify the best cost sourcing locations offering prime cost advantages. The detailed insights on supplier landscapes from specialized databases helped the client to leverage prime cost benefits associated with suppliers. The solutions offered also reduced excess spend for the company and improved their business cost structure.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

