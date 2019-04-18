Findit, Inc. Announces The Initial Submission Process to Google Play Store of the New Findit App

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a Social Networking Content Management Platform that empowers members to get more out of their current social networking accounts, announces the submission process of the Findit App to the Google Play Store.

Findit has started the initial submission process into Google Play Store (GOOG) of the new Findit App.

Findit will be submitting the App to Apple (AAPL) for IOS users in the near future as well. The App is currently available in beta through TestFlight in Apple and in APK form for Android devices. Findit has made the App available to members in both IOS and Android via invite for TestFlight and by sending the APK file to Android users on a per request basis.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "The submission process to Google Play Store began this week. We are hopeful to have the App live for Android users this month, and that we begin the submission to Apple this month as well."

The new Findit App enables members and non-members to view posts submitted to Findit as well as share posts from Findit to Facebook, Twitter (TWTR), Instagram, SMS Text messaging, Email and WhatsApp. To post content in Findit, like posts and leave comments on posts, people are required to create an account and sign in. People can download the App, not join and still be able to view content and share content to the above social sites and via text and email.

The new Findit App will replace the existing app that is currently available to download on both IOS and Android Devices in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Findit will make the App available globally. People throughout the world will be able to utilize the convenience of the Findit App to create posts and take each post and share it immediately to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (Image required). Each post from the App will also display on the Findit website www.findit.com. Posts from the website can be shared to additional social networking and bookmarking sites in addition to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This provides a wider net for members posting to Findit to reach a larger audience globally with their posts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIfJX6ZyMCk

Below are posts from Findit members that are live and able to be shared to other social sites. Click on the images below and see how easy it is to have posts on Findit shared.

Thinking of hitting that reverse diet button soon! Cutting calories does affect your strength and I'm ready to lift more! My current calories are around 1600 calories and I'm getting HUNGRY y'all Gonna cut for another week or two and then gonna hop on that reverse diet train! Here are today's sumo deadlifts. This was my last set. 8 reps at 155 lbs. Can't wait to reverse and start getting stronger

Shop luxury carpet flooring for sale in Marietta at Select Floors and create a sophisticated and luxurious space in your home. We have an extensive collection of custom carpet flooring which means you can find the perfect style for your home. Schedule your free in home flooring estimate today, call 770-218-3462.

Beautiful Shot of The Acropolis in Athens Greece

When the Alo Yoga @aloyoga summer line drops today... but ur not ready for summer yet

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542387/Findit-Inc-Announces-The-Initial-Submission-Process-to-Google-Play-Store-of-the-New-Findit-App