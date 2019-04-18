sprite-preloader
18.04.2019
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 18

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
BOB MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionTRANSFER OF SHARES ALREADY OWNED TO SPOUSE

EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP AND BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY WITH SIMULTANEOUS TRANSFER OF RETAINED SHARES TO SPOUSE

.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL6,819 options exercised
£5.253,348 options sold
£NIL3,471 retained shares transferred
£NIL4,894 shares transferred
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

6,819 options exercised
3,348 shares sold
3,471 retained shares transferred
4,894 shares transferred

£5.25 (options sold)
£NIL (shares transferred)
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-17
f)Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
LINDSEY JANE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH BOB MACDONALD
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION FROM SPOUSE
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL8365
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

8,365 shares acquired


£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-17
f)Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

