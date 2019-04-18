The Netherlands' Organisation for Applied Scientific Research says renewables would not only contribute to a cheaper energy system but would also create more opportunities for new business, exports and jobs - as well as a cleaner environment.The cost of the Netherlands' energy transition would be lower if more were invested in renewable energy R&D, according to the Energie wordt goedkoper - Energy will become cheaper - report by the nation's Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO). The authors of the report outlined two scenarios up to 2050: one featuring a steady fall in the costs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...