In the first round of this year's mixed wind and solar tender there were only bids for PV projects. Some 18 projects with a combined capacity of 210 MW were selected and the final feed-in premium tariffs were almost the same as those seen in the previous round, with the average price slightly higher.From pv magazine Germany. In the first round of Germany's 2019 mixed solar and wind auctions, all the successful projects were solar, continuing a trend which began last year. The Federal Network Agency received 109 bids for PV projects with a combined capacity of around 720 MW for the auction - ...

