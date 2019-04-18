sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 18.04.2019

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 
18.04.2019 | 17:31
PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, April 18

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSir Jonathon Band
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
3,193
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJason Glen Cahilly
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
3,193
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHelen Deeble
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
3,193
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRichard Glasier
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
3,193
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDebra Kelly-Ennis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
3,193
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKatie Lahey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
3,193
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSir John Parker
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
3,193
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameStuart Subotnick
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
3,193
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLaura Weil
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
3,193
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRandall Weisenburger
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
3,193
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,193
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


© 2019 PR Newswire