Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces the appointment of Olivier Poirot as CEO of Elior North America. He reports to Philippe Guillemot, Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group, and becomes a member of the Group Executive Committee.

"Olivier's long experience in the U.S. market and his leadership in the food services industries are key to support the further development and growth of Elior North America, which is at the heart of our strategy," said Philippe Guillemot.

Olivier Poirot, who holds dual French/American nationality, graduated from Sup de Co La Rochelle (France). In 1992, he joined Accor SA in the UK where he held various accounting and management positions before being appointed SVP Finance Administration of the midscale and upscale segments of the hotel division of Accor North America. In 2003 he became EVP and CFO of Accor North America. In 2007, he was appointed CEO of Accor North America, notably in charge of all Motel 6 and Studio 6 operations. In 2011, he took up the position of CFO SVP of Sodexo North America, where he was co-leader of business development. Since 2016, Olivier was CEO of the high-end café-bakery group, Le Duff America (La Madeleine, Mimi's Café, Bruegger's Bagels, Brioche Dorée).

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering, concession catering and support services, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets.

Operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily basis through 25,600 restaurants and points of sale. Our mission is to feed and take care of each and every one, at every moment in life.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005462/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group

Press

Inès Perrier ines.perrier@eliorgroup.com / +33 (0) 1 71 06 70 60

Investor relations

Marie de Scorbiac- marie.descorbiac@eliorgroup.com / +33 (0) 1 71 06 70 13