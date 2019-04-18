Eagle Alpha, the leading provider of alternative data solutions to buyers and vendors, today announced that Dale Richards, former board member of Quandl, has been appointed to its board of directors.

Richards is Founder of Island 20 Ventures, a business strategy and advisory firm focused on data, analytics, technology and data monetization. He is a global advisor, entrepreneur, board member and investor in the fintech, data and analytics sectors. Richards, formerly on the Board of Quandl, has held senior operating roles with First Derivatives (President, North America); LakeFront Data Ventures (CEO/Founder); SunGard, now FIS (Chief Data Officer President of EDM); EDM Council (Original Founder); FAME Information Services (President/CEO); Benton Associates (Founder CEO). He will advise Eagle Alpha on items including product roadmap, business development and strategy.

"I'm thrilled to be working with the Eagle Alpha team" said Richards. "The company is poised to capture the next phase of alternative data becoming mainstream providing extensive capabilities. Funds are running off their feet managing and trying to evaluate the quality and validity of the many new sources of data for portfolio managers, it's becoming a problem. Eagle Alpha is well positioned as a partner to find, source and qualify specific industry and investment thesis data".

"I am delighted that Dale is joining our Board. He has had significant success working with data companies across the data spectrum and will be an invaluable resource for us. He has already added value by encouraging us to enter into two new verticals, private equity and corporates" said Emmett Kilduff, CEO of Eagle Alpha.

About Eagle Alpha

Eagle Alpha was established in 2012 to provide alternative data solutions to buyers and vendors of alternative data.

Solutions for buyers include Data Sourcing, Data Analytics, Data Forum and Bespoke Projects. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for buyers (buyside, private equity and corporates) visit eaglealpha.com.

Solutions for vendors include Free Profiles, Sales Referrals (Standard), Vendor License, Sales Referrals (Exclusive), Dashboards and Joint Ventures. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors visit sellaltdata.com.

