L'ORÉAL: L'Oréal: News Release: "Annual General Meeting and Board Of Directors' Meeting of 18 April 2019"

Clichy, Thursday 18 April 2019

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND

BOARD of DIRECTORS' MEETING OF 18 APRIL 2019

Appointment as Director of Ms Fabienne Dulac

Renewal of the tenure as Director of Ms Sophie Bellon

Approval of a dividend of €3.85 per share up by +8.5%

Resignation of Mr Axel Dumas from his mandate as Director

The Annual General Meeting of L'Oréal shareholders was held in Paris, on Thursday 18 April 2019, under the chairmanship of Mr Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposed resolutions, and in particular:

approved the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2018;

decided on the distribution of a dividend of €3.85 per share. This dividend is increased to €4.23 for shares that have been continuously registered for at least two years. Dividend payment date: Tuesday 30 April 2019;

appointed one new Director, Ms Fabienne Dulac for a four-year term;

renewed the tenure as Director of Ms Sophie Bellon, for a four-year term.

The Board of Directors has taken note of the resignation of Mr Axel Dumas as Director, due to the recent announcement by Hermès of the launch of a cosmetics line that may represent a possible conflict of interest. Mr Jean-Paul Agon and the Board warmly thank Mr Axel Dumas for his contribution to the work of the Board and the Audit Committee.

***

The results of the votes are available on the www.loreal-finance.com website. A summary of the Annual General Meeting will be provided in the next L'Oréal "Letter to Shareholders", available on request and on the www.loreal-finance.com website.

"This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com .

This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements."

