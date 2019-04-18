Envision AESC Launches the Next-Generation AIoT Battery

Redefining the Battery for a Beautiful Energy World

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision AESC, the world's leading battery technology company, officially released the new-generation Gen5-811 AIoT battery at the 18th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on April 17.

As the manufacturer of the world's safest battery products, Envision AESC relies on a complete R&D system, years of solid experiences and its core technologies to significantly improve the safety, performance, cost and longevity of the batteries. The new-generation Gen5-811 AIoT battery products will have a high energy density of approximate 300 Wh/kg, while passing a number of safety tests. The product will be mass-produced at Envision AESC's Wuxi Plant in 2020, with a total annual production capacity of 20GWh. It is expected to provide high safety, high energy density, high durability and cost-effective batteries to more than 400,000 new energy vehicles worldwide each year in future.

In addition, Envision AESC relies on a powerful module design system to flexibly adapt to various battery pack sizes and different installations to meet various customers' needs. The powerful module design capabilities helped to produce the new battery pack in the 2018 Nissan LEAF with capacity increased by 50%.

Chief Executive Officer of Envision AESC Group Shoichi Matsumoto remarked at the press conference: "Our batteries boast a superb safety and quality record. To date, our lithium-ion batteries manufactured in Japan, the US, and Europe have been installed in over 430,000 electric vehicles with a zero critical malfunction such as catching fire. How did we achieve this? First, it is the ultimate pursuit of battery R&D design: We have all the data on the battery life cycle through years of cooperation with Nissan, and fully tested the performance, safety, durability and reliability of products. Second, we monitor the target data in real time and strictly control more than 770 quality control programs in the production process to make the entire production chain traceable. The last point is that we will always be unyielding. In the future, we will continue to provide high-quality batteries with excellent safety performance and continue to march forward through the development of next-generation batteries."

In April 2019, Envision Group announced its battery industry fund, Envision AESC, has completed the acquisition of AESC, previously owned by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. As the world's leading technology company, Envision Group currently has the world's leading AIoT operating system EnOS, and long-term accumulated experience in AI and IoT. In the future, Envision Group will fully empower Envision AESC to further optimize the management of battery life cycle, and realize intelligent battery control in terms of R&D, production, installation, secondary utilization and recycling, and comprehensively manage battery status and fault alarms. Envision AESC will improve battery safety, performance and service life, create the full life cycle value of batteries, and ensure that electric vehicle can be an integral part of the future clean and intelligent energy systems.

Zhang Lei, CEO of Envision Group and Executive Chairman of Envision AESC, said in the press conference: "The EV sector is facing three major challenges: safety, cost and grid integration. Digitalization is the key to all of these. Battery safety is 'the Gray Rhino' of the EV business. Envision will maintain the record of 'Zero Critical Incident'. We are also committed to lowering the battery cost to $50/Kwh in 2025. In future, batteries will be integrated seamlessly into the renewable energy system and provide dynamic balancing ability to grid through Envision's AIoT operating system."

Envision AESC

Envision AESC is the world's leading battery technology company. Through AIoT-driven innovations in battery technology and multidisciplinary applications, Envision AESC establishes scenarios to enable electric vehicles to participate in the renewable energy eco-system, as well as providing a dynamic balance for the integration of smart transportation.

Envision Group

Envision Group is a leading digital energy company with deep industry expertise. It owns the world-leading AIoT Operating System, EnOS, which currently manages 120 GW of energy assets globally. By integrating with technology partners such as Sonnen, ChargePoint, AutoGrid, and Bazefield, Envision is able to deliver a comprehensive AIoT operating system and smart city ecosystem. Founded in 2007, Envision's heritage is in the wind sector and is currently one of the industry's leading wind technology companies. Headquartered in Shanghai, Envision has regional offices across Asia, Europe, North and South Americas and has established global R&D and engineering centers in Singapore, Denmark, Germany, the United States and Japan. Envision's mission is to "solve the challenges for a sustainable future"; the company is committed to creating a world of beautiful energy where everyone has access to clean, secure and affordable energy.

