Guaranteed Removals Collects Record Amount of Food in Second Annual Food Drive Donating over 1,200 lbs

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / Guaranteed Removals has collected and donated more than 1,200 lbs of items for the Burlington Food Bank and towards the Food Bank's annual food drive. The size of the collection is a huge record for the company and is also counted as a personal best for the Burlington Food Bank. The Food Drive was an internal employee-driven event held in the beginning of April at Guaranteed Removals. In the first food drive held by Guaranteed Removals, 705lbs of similar items were amassed.

'Our staff work really hard and also count it a joy and pleasure to help people in need. This is evident since the staff has collected a record amount of the most needed items for the Burlington Food Bank,' said James John, Founder of Guaranteed Removals. 'Guaranteed Removals enjoys giving back to the local community and believe that any action, big or small, can make a positive difference in everyone's lives.'

In addition to their food drive, Guaranteed Removals also offered a $5,000.00 scholarship to students in Canada and the United States that are studying in the areas of law, criminology or computer science. This is the second year the organization is running its scholarship program, helping young adults achieve a higher education. Our vision is to be the world leader in online image strategy, by employing innovative solutions while embracing the highest standards of integrity to help businesses and individuals reclaim their reputation. You can learn more about Guaranteed Removals corporate social giving at www.GuaranteedRemovals.com/press

About Guaranteed Removals

Guaranteed Removals is the largest and most successful content removal and image management company, helping people protect and defend their image online. Guaranteed Removals has been offering online reputation management services out of its Burlington, Ontario, Canada location. Guaranteed Removals has successfully removed negative content for clients across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand. The company has helped more than 10,000 clients improve their online image. With a team of 58 employees, Guaranteed Removals has assisted businesses and individuals who have been victimized online, to rebuild and restore their online reputation. For more information visit GuaranteedRemovals.com.

