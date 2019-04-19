sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

108,66 Euro		+1,56
+1,46 %
WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,43
110,31
18.04.
109,70
110,02
18.04.
19.04.2019 | 02:44
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Ultrain: Microsoft Starts a Tight Co-sell Partnership with ULTRAIN, Sharing Its Large Salesforce and Customer Base with Blockchain Projects

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / Microsoft Co-Sell Network officially welcomes its first blockchain project collaboration with ULTRAIN.

As of today, Microsoft will officially start selling Ultrain's trusted computation service to external enterprise clientele, reaching its large worldwide customer base. Microsoft's immense salesforce will encourage clients to join Ultrain's ecosystem as paying customers. Simultaneously, Sales team staff will receive substantial rewards to further encourage and promote Ultrain's services to future clients. This will allow Ultrain to better serve future enterprises.


Co-selling with Microsoft is a collaborative sales program. Its goal is to pave a path for its partners, opening new opportunities for clientele and increasing revenue. By being listed on the Co-selling network, Ultrain will receive exceptional support from numerous experts, as well as the opportunity to share an extensive client network established by Microsoft and its 40,000+ salesforce staff. By partnering with Co-Selling, Ultrain will be able to expand its reach into the global market.


This is a significant step for Ultrain's trusted computing service, showing it has a promising future with unlimited opportunities. We look forward to the day that Ultrain's blockchain based technology will be deployed and used in various industries world-widely, making commercial adoption of blockchain technology a reality.

To see further details follow the link below:

https://market.azure.cn/zh-cn/marketplace/apps/ultrain.ultrain?tab=Overview

Media Contact:

blocktopian@ultrain.io

SOURCE: Ultrain



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/542501/Microsoft-Starts-a-Tight-Co-sell-Partnership-with-ULTRAIN-Sharing-Its-Large-Salesforce-and-Customer-Base-with-Blockchain-Projects


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE