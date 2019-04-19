popIn Inc. announced the launch of an image recommendation service popIn Action in ten countries and regions on April 1, 2019. popIn Action utilizes image recognition technology to search an e-commerce website and display similar products from the same website.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190419005004/en/

Example of popIn Action's similar product image display tool (Graphic: Business Wire)

What Is popIn Action? (https://action.popin.cc/

popIn Action is a service that helps e-commerce users to find the goods they seek by installing a recommendation tool which displays similar products to the item user is browsing or an image they upload.

Conventional recommendation tools used on e-commerce websites mainly use a collaborative filtering system, based on the prediction that a user who purchased a certain product is likely to buy another product or products that are often purchased together with it. Because a large amount of customer purchase history data is necessary for an e-commerce website to implement accurate recommendations using the collaborative filtering system, it is difficult for smaller e-commerce retailers to utilize it. Because popIn Action is able to show similar goods using image recognition technology which display similar items by assigning them attributes such as color, shape or material, it can be installed on e-commerce websites easily without customer purchase history data.

popIn Action includes the following two tools.

1) Displaying recommended products similar to a product on an e-commerce website

2) Displaying products on an e-commerce website similar to an image uploaded using a smartphone or a PC

Benefits of Installing popIn Action

Because customers cannot touch physical products using e-commerce websites, images are an important decision making factor. Installing popIn Action along with a collaborative filtering system recommendation tool that uses customer purchase history, expands purchase options for customers, which can increase purchase intention and lead to actual purchase.

About popIn Action Installation and Cost

After a special popIn Action tag issued by popIn is installed, popIn creates a custom design and recommendations start displaying.

Instead of charging for the number of PV or impressions, popIn Action charges after a customer clicks on a recommended image and adds it into their shopping cart.

Because the cost of the service is linked to revenue, e-commerce retailers can minimize the risk of installing it.

popIn Action installation examples 14 sites in 10 countries and regions globally (as of April)

Japan: https://elleshop.jp/

Japan: https://www.store-raycassin.jp/

Korea: http://www.ely-sia.net/

Korea: http://www.cocoblack.kr/

Korea: http://www.uptownholic.com/

Korea: http://www.bigsizeclub.co.kr/

Taiwan: https://www.shtickinc.com/Shop/

Hong Kong: https://www.shtickinc.com/Shop/

Macau: https://www.shtickinc.com/Shop/

Indonesia: https://www.hijup.com/

Singapore: https://www.hijup.com/

Malaysia: https://www.hijup.com/

Brunei: https://www.hijup.com/

India: http://www.layuva.com/

Comment from popIn Inc. CEO Tao Cheng

popIn Action is a seamless service utilizing image recognition technology, which is available for any site around the world regardless of its language. Created in Japan, we aim to expand first in Asia and then keep growing globally.

popIn continues to offer a variety of merits to users and partners around the world.

¦For inquiries about popIn Action please contact us via e-mail: popInAction_info@popin.cc

[About popIn Inc.] Headquarters: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 39F, Roppongi 6-10-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo CEO: Tao Cheng URL: https://www.popin.cc/ Business overview: popIn Inc. is a provider of intelligence enhancement services, such as content discovery platform for native advertising, to major news media. The company is the developer and seller of popIn Aladdin, the world's first ceiling light with a projector attached, since 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190419005004/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries:

Chikako Iwama, Public Relations Department, popIn Inc. and Baidu Japan, Inc.

E-mail: info@popin.cc

Official website: http://www.popin.cc/