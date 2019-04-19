Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held on 18 April 2019 19-Apr-2019 / 18:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held on 18 April 2019 Following the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (LSE: HSBK) hereby announces resolutions adopted at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting. The following resolutions on items of the agenda have been adopted: 1. The agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank was adopted by majority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank. 2. The annual financial statements of JSC Halyk Bank for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the independent auditor's report was approved by simple majority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank. 3. The following procedure of distribution of net income for 2018 was approved by simple majority of votes: part of net income to be allocated for payment of dividends on common shares of JSC Halyk Bank (NIN KZ1C33870011/ISIN KZ000A0LE0S4): name: JSC Halyk Bank; location of JSC Halyk Bank: 40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, A26M3K5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan; bank and other details of JSC Halyk Bank: National Bank of Kazakhstan; BIC - NBRKKZKX, correspondent account - KZ87125KZT1001300313, BIN - 940140000385, Beneficiary Code - 14; the dividend payment period: 2018; the dividend amount per common share: 10.78 tenge; the dividend payment start date: 3 June 2019; the timing and form of dividend payments: the record date of the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends, as of 00:00 a.m. 22 April 2019; the dividend payment form - non-cash. Part of net income of JSC Halyk Bank for 2018, which is remained after payment of dividends on common shares of JSC Halyk Bank, shall not be distributed and shall be allocated to retained earnings. 4. Deloitte LLP was determined as the audit firm for the audit of the financial statements of JSC Halyk Bank for the years ended 31 December 2019- 2021 by simple majority of votes. 5. The proposed amendments to the Methodology of determining the value of shares at their redemption by JSC Halyk Bank on the over-the-counter securities market were approved by supermajority of votes. 6. The proposed amendments amendments to the Charter of JSC Halyk Bank were approved by simple majority of votes. Powers of attorney to sign amendments to the Charter of JSC Halyk Bank were entrusted to the Corporate Secretary Mr. Igor Lyashenko. 7. The proposed amendments to the Corporate Governance Code of JSC Halyk Bank were approved by supermajority of votes. 8. The proposed amendments to the Regulation on the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank were approved by simple majority of votes. 9. Early termination of powers of Mr. Anvar Saidenov as the member of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank starting from 18 April 2019 was adopted by simple majority of votes. 10. Election of Mr. Anton Musin as the member of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank, an independent director and determination of his term of powers was approved by simple majority of votes. 11. To take note of the 2018 Performance Report of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank, as submitted for consideration at this Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank, and to acknowledge the activity of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank and execution of functions by the members of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank as positive. The resolution was adopted by simple majority of votes. 12. To take into consideration the amount and structure of remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank as proposed to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting. The resolution was adopted by simple majority of total voting shares. 13. To take into consideration the information on JSC Halyk Bank shareholders' appeals on actions of JSC Halyk Bank and its officials as proposed to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and results of consideration thereof. The resolution was adopted by simple majority of total voting shares. 14. To determine number of members of the Ballot Committee of JSC Halyk Bank - 7 (seven) persons and to determine the term of powers of members of the Ballot Committee of JSC Halyk Bank - 3 (three) years, which expires at the time of re-election of the members of the Ballot Committee of JSC Halyk Bank at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting; To elect the members of the Ballot Committee of JSC Halyk Bank, as follows: Ilmira Arslanovna - Head of Shareholders' Razumova Equity Division, Group Capital Management Department (Chair of the Ballot Committee); Members of the Ballot Committee: Anna Vassilyevna - Director of Group Borodovitsyna Capital Management Department; Viktor Sergeyevich Skryl - Head of Strategy Office; Yelena Aleksandrovna - Chief Manager of Group Khmyz Capital Management Department; Gabbas Malgajiyevich - Senior Manager of Group Ilussinov Capital Management Department; Gulziya Seidakhmetovna - Senior Manager of Group Madazimova Capital Management Department; Lyazzat Altayevna Senior Manager of Group Undirbekova Capital Management Department. For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 KarashashK@halykbank.kz

