Bowers & Wilkins Redefines Uncompromised Wireless Sound with the Introduction of its New Formation Suite

New suite of audio products leverages exclusive technology to produce the Highest Form of Sound, wirelessly

MENLO PARK, California, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowers & Wilkins, the leading global performance audio brand known for its innovative technology, today introduces the Formation Suite of wireless audio products for whole-home sound without compromise. The product suite seamlessly blends high-fidelity performance with convenience, redefining the industry in true Bowers & Wilkins groundbreaking fashion.

"The Formation Suite is the newest and most technologically innovative line of wireless products our development team has ever created. We are setting a new bar in the world of wireless sound, proving that wired fidelity can be achieved wirelessly," said Greg Lee, CEO of Bowers & Wilkins. "The all new Formation Wireless Technology enables a fidelity never experienced on a wireless system before. Now consumers can get the high-performance audio quality that they expect from Bowers & Wilkins with the convenience wireless systems offer. With Formation, we're taking the superior quality sound Bowers & Wilkins is known for and coupling it with an unmatched, easy-to-use, wireless listening experience, making it the new standard in whole home audio."

With over 50 years of acoustic expertise, consumers can expect to experience an immersive, seamless, high-fidelity soundstage, wirelessly. Featuring Bowers & Wilkins' iconic audio engineering and the all new patented Formation Wireless Technology, the Formation Suite is the Highest Form of Sound.

Patented Robust Mesh Network - developed to cover your whole home without impacting your home network quality. Our patented mesh network enables seamless sound and a new industry standard for streaming quality and speaker synchronization.

- developed to cover your whole home without impacting your home network quality. Our patented mesh network enables seamless sound and a new industry standard for streaming quality and speaker synchronization. Perfected Speaker Synchronization - imperceptible in-room synchronization of one microsecond between speakers allows them to work in perfect harmony to provide an industry-defining listening experience. It sounds like you're listening to a live music in your living room.

- imperceptible in-room synchronization of one microsecond between speakers allows them to work in perfect harmony to provide an industry-defining listening experience. It sounds like you're listening to a live music in your living room. 96/24 Bit Audio Resolution - high-resolution streaming with twice the fidelity than the leading wireless speaker brand that creates denser, richer, best-in-class sound without information loss.

The Formation Suite includes five products at launch:

Formation Bar - Nine optimized drive units provide a wide soundstage including a dedicated center channel, so you always feel like you're in the center of sound action.

- Nine optimized drive units provide a wide soundstage including a dedicated center channel, so you always feel like you're in the center of sound action. Formation Duo - With the same carbon-domed, tweeter-on-top technology and Continuum cone driver as Bowers & Wilkins' industry-defining wired speakers, now experience legendary sound, wirelessly.

- With the same carbon-domed, tweeter-on-top technology and Continuum cone driver as Bowers & Wilkins' industry-defining wired speakers, now experience legendary sound, wirelessly. Formation Wedge - Uniquely characterized by a 120-degree elliptical speaker shape, with dedicated full-range stereo sound components experience room filling high-resolution stereo sound.

- Uniquely characterized by a 120-degree elliptical speaker shape, with dedicated full-range stereo sound components experience room filling high-resolution stereo sound. Formation Bass - Opposed drivers, powerful amplifiers and Dynamic EQ provide accurate audio depth and dimension without distortion. Pairs with other Formation components for the ultimate audio immersion.

- Opposed drivers, powerful amplifiers and Dynamic EQ provide accurate audio depth and dimension without distortion. Pairs with other Formation components for the ultimate audio immersion. Formation Audio - Patented Formation Wireless Technology turns any traditional passive system into a high-fidelity streaming system for a best-of-all worlds sound experience.

Each of the products in the Formation Suite includes a streamlined user interface, taking just moments to set up and start playing, as well as world class modern design that was purposely built for superior acoustics.

"Three years ago, we had the vision to take Bowers & Wilkins 50 years of acoustic history and success and combine it with Silicon Valley automation expertise, creating an amazing user experience that is simple, powerful and incredible to listen to. Today, it's amazing to witness that vision come to life, ushering in the next chapter of sound experience. The Formation Suite introduces consumers to wireless sound technology that is unparalleled in the audio space and showcases the true innovation this company is capable of and this is just the beginning. There is so much more to come," said Gideon Yu, Co-Chairman of Bowers & Wilkins.

For more information about the uncompromised wireless sound of the Formation Suite, visit www.bowers-wilkins.com.

About Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins, founded in the U.K. in 1966, has been at the forefront of high-performance audio technology for more than 50 years. Bowers & Wilkins designs and manufactures precision home speakers, headphones, custom installation and performance car audio products that set new standards for innovation and sound quality, earning countless awards and accolades from the world's leading recording studios and musicians. Bowers & Wilkins' reputation is based on the unwavering pursuit of the best possible sound and an unsurpassable music listening experience. Learn more at www.bowerswilkins.com.

