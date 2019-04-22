REGI U.S., Inc.: REGI U.S. INC. and Its Subsidiary, RadMax Technologies, Inc., Announce Microcap Investor Presentation

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / REGI U.S., Inc. ('REGI' or 'RGUS' or 'the Company') (OTCQB: RGUS), will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will conduct 1 on 1 meetings on May 2, 2019.

The conference will be held April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register to attend here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

If you have any questions about the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018

RadMax Technologies, Inc. (RadMax) is a research and development company developing a family of disruptive, axial vane devices built around a patented 'common rotary core'. This breakthrough technology allows for smaller, simpler and more efficient devices to be scaled and configured for use in a broad and diverse range of global markets and applications. Targeted applications include; pumps, gas expansion / compression, and power generation.

Our immediate focus is on the use of RadMax expanders to extract energy otherwise lost from gas pipelines as well as industrial /residential cooling and refrigeration systems. RadMax expanders are a breakthrough in 'lost energy recovery and reutilization' as they recapture approximately 20% of the energy originally used for compression, reducing overall energy consumption and costs. This 'free' energy can be converted into electricity, saving billions of dollars in electrical power while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by millions of tons each year.

We are working with international companies on recovering this lost energy from flaring of Gas wells, Gas pipe line systems, Geothermal heat pumps, SynGas, Air Conditioning and Climate controls, LNG storage, High pressure gas storage farms, Breweries, CO2 applications, DOE National labs and others. By saving and reusing lost energy, we reduce original load demand and thus reduce greenhouse gases which improves the environment. If you would like to learn more about this exciting technology, please come and see us at the showcase.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

REGI U.S. and RadMax Technologies encourage investors and interested parties to follow its progress on their website http://www.radmaxtech.com./

Regi U.S., Inc.

info@radmaxtech.com

7520 N. Market St. STE # 10

Spokane, WA. 99217-7800

Paul W. Chute, CEO

(509) 474-1040 EX # 3

