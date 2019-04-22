

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures have edged higher Monday morning, rebounding a bit from a near four-month low they had touched last Thursday.



A sharp surge in crude oil prices due to geopolitical concerns has aided gold's uptick this morning. Sluggish equities contribute as well to the yellow metal's rise.



However, a fairly strong dollar is limiting gold's gains.



The dollar index is up 0.3% at 97.33, after advancing to 97.41.



Gold futures for June are up $5.40, or 0.41%, at $1,281.40 an ounce.



Silver futures for May are gaining $0.050, or 0.33%, at $15.005 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are declining $0.0105, or 0.36%, at $2.9095 per pound.



Gold's uptick is also due to the sharp surge in crude oil prices amid speculation the U.S. might toughen its sanctions on Iran and halt waivers it had offered to some leading importers of Iranian oil.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX