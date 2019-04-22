

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (JEC) Monday said it will acquire national security provider KeyW for $11.25 per share in cash. The enterprise value of the deal is approximately $815 million, including an estimated $272 million net debt. The combination will help unite complementary capabilities, cultures, relationships and proprietary technology and products.



Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou said, 'Jacobs' global reach and proven track record executing large complex enterprise contracts provide a powerful platform to unleash KeyW's complementary rapid technology development.'



Jacobs projects fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share accretion of $0.25 to $0.30 from KeyW, assuming $15 million in full run-rate synergies. Further, Jacobs said the transaction aligns with merger and acquisition criteria and is expected to deliver significant returns for shareholders.



