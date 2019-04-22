

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey consumer confidence rose to the highest pace in eight months in April, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 63.5 in April from 59.4 in March. The latest reading was the highest since last August, when it was 68.2.



The indicator measuring the financial situation expectation of household for the next twelve months rose to 82.2 in April from 78.3 in March.



The general economic situation expectation for the coming year increased to 82.4 from 78.6 in March.



The number of people unemployed expectation index accelerated to 63.5 in April from 58.9 in the previous month.



The probability of saving index rose to 26 from 22 in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX