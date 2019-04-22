

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported top-line results from a phase 3 study on Taltz for the treatment of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) in patients who are biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug (bDMARD)-naïve. Taltz met the primary and all secondary endpoints, at both week 16 and week 52. The safety profile of Taltz was consistent with the prior Phase 3 studies of Talt.



Based on the data, the company plans to submit to regulatory authorities in 2019 for approval for nr-axSpA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX