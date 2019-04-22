Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2019) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) ("OILS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, due to initial demand for the non-brokered private placement announced on April 15, 2019 (the "Financing"), it will be increasing the non-brokered private placement financing amount up to $4,000,000.

Management and insiders of the Company plan to subscribe for between $500,000 and $1,000,000 of the Financing. The units to be issued under the Financing will be subject to a four month hold period. Additional details regarding the Financing can be found in the Form 9 filed in accordance with the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange, a copy of which is accessible at www.thecse.com under the Company's profile.

About Nextleaf Solutions

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) is an extraction technology company that has developed a portfolio of issued and pending patents pertaining to the company's unique, industrial-scale process of producing purified cannabinoid distillate, a tasteless, odourless cannabis concentrate best suited for infusing premium value-added products. OILS plans to commercialize its intellectual property portfolio by providing B2B processing services to licensed cultivators and supplying cannabis oil and extracts to qualified Canadian and international partners under the client's own brands. OILS has completed construction of its dedicated extraction and processing facility in Greater Vancouver, British Columbia, in time for Canada's legalization of edibles and other cannabis derivative products.

