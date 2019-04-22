

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $253 million, or $4.48 per share. This compares with $232 million, or $4.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $255 million or $4.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $2.80 billion from $2.77 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $255 Mln. vs. $238 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.51 vs. $4.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.44 -Revenue (Q1): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX