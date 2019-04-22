

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the U.S. FDA has approved KEYTRUDA in combination with Inlyta for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Inlyta (axitinib) is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor.



The approval was based on data from the pre-specified interim analysis of a phase 3 KEYNOTE-426 trial, where KEYTRUDA-axitinib combination reduced the risk of death by nearly half compared to Sunitinib. The KEYNOTE-426 trial also showed significant improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival and objective response rate for the KEYTRUDA-axitinib combination compared to sunitini.



