The global industrial girth gear market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 1% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005178/en/

The global industrial girth gear market will post a CAGR of more than 1% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Industrial operators are increasingly shifting to industrial girth gears and drives owing to the continuous improvements in gear manufacturing technologies. With advanced manufacturing technology and the development of automated inspection software like MAGMA, and Finite Element Analysis (FEA), girth gear manufacturers are now able to produce large girth gear that are nearly 45-49 feet in diameter. Further, manufacturers are using metals such as austempered ductile iron (ADI) which has provided large industrial girth gear with high tensile strength and a high strength-to-weight ratio. The improvement in manufacturing technologies is driving the demand for industrial girth gear for applications in industrial environments with harsh conditions, such as metals and mining, chemical and petrochemicals, and cement manufacturing.

As per Technavio, growing investments in solid waste management will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global industrial girth gear market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global industrial girth gear market: Growing investments in solid waste management

The rising generation of solid waste has had a radical effect on the environment and is also increasing disease and pollution. According to The World Bank Group, 2.01 billion tons of solid waste was generated worldwide in 2016. Thus, several countries are focusing on setting up waste-to-energy plants, to reduce the ill effects of solid waste generation. Rotary kilns are used to treat and dispose contaminated solid waste thermally. Although the market for industrial girth gears in the environmental industry is low, the increasing focus on waste management and waste-to-energy plants will provide high growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

"The industrial girth gear market is witnessing immense growth from emerging countries in APAC. A majority of the demand is arising from the cement, mining, and metal fabrication industries. This is mainly because industrial operators are investing in cost-effective solutions in the manufacturing processes. Moreover, the availability of raw materials and labor at low costs is one of the major drivers for the growth of the market in APAC," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global industrial girth gear market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial girth gear market by end-user (cement, mining, chemicals and petrochemicals, metal fabrication, power generation, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The cement segment held the largest industrial girth gear market share in 2018. Industrial girth gears find various applications across the cement production process. They are used in rotary kilns, mills, dryers, and grinding machines. The demand for girth gears in the cement industry is mainly driven by the addition of new cement plants across the world.

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the increase in the production capacity of cement and the presence of the largest cement, chemical, and industrial manufacturing companies in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005178/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com