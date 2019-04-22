Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the Global Kidney Stones Management Devices Market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This kidney stones management devices market analysis report segments the market by procedure (URS, ESWL, and PCNL) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The global kidney stones management devices market will post a CAGR of almost 6% during 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global kidney stones management devices market size will grow by USD 240.49 million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of almost 6%. There is a huge shift from flexible fiber-optic ureteroscopes to digital flexible ureteroscopes as they have higher maneuverability and visibility. These devices offer superior magnification abilities and higher clarity. The stone clearance rate of digital flexible ureteroscopes is driving its popularity among both surgeons and patients. They are more resilient and enable visualization of the entire collecting system in a higher percentage of cases. These benefits will boost the adoption of kidney stones management devices such as digital flexible ureteroscopes.

Initiatives to increase public awareness, physician education, and clinical training

Many longstanding public and non-profit private organizations are focusing on creating awareness regarding the treatment and prevention of kidney-related ailments. They are also conducting health activities such as expert consultation, online kidney quizzes, and free screenings. The growing awareness and focus on these health activities help in improving the care and treatment of people suffering from kidney-related conditions.

"The strong market presence of leading vendors and existing advanced healthcare infrastructure will drive the kidney stones management devices market growth in North America. Additionally, the increased adoption of minimally invasive treatment options such as URS and ESWL and demand for superior medical technologies will also drive the growth of the market in North America", says an analyst at Technavio.

Leading manufacturers are offering clinical training and education programs for physicians to upgrade their skills with the help of latest products such as kidney stones management devices. This will help the vendors to strengthen their position in the market. The concentration of these vendors is high in North America, which is encouraging the proportion of healthcare expenditure that is allocated for the management of kidney stones.

This kidney stones management devices industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several kidney stones management devices manufacturers including:

BD

Boston Scientific Corporation

EDAP TMS

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005182/en/

