LifeApps Brands, Inc.: LifeApps Announces Appointment of ESPN's/CNN/LA Times/DAZN LZ Granderson To Serve on Board of Directors

WILTON MANORS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / LifeApps Brands, Inc., a publicly traded company which intends to deliver financial and marketing platforms specific to the LGBTQ community, announced the appointment of award-winning journalist and popular TV personality LZ Granderson to its Board of Directors, effective April 17, 2019. Mr. Granderson is a leading proponent for LGBTQ issues. In becoming part of the LifeApps team Mr. Granderson will bring his powerful voice and inspiration to our LGBTQ Loyalty Index and our accompanying businesses.

LZ Granderson is co-host of ESPNLA 710 Radio's Mornings with Keyshawn, LZ and Travis.

Mr. Granderson began his career as an editor for ESPN The Magazine, helping oversee its NBA and tennis coverage. He also co-created, produced and served as host for several other programming initiatives which aired on ESPN3, including LZ's Café, where he interviewed athletes and celebrities such as Andre 3000, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dierks Bentley.

As a senior writer, Granderson maintained a regular column for ESPN.com for a number of years and he has served as a contributing commentator on Outside The Lines, Around the Horn and SportsCenter. He has served as part of the network's tennis team covering Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, counting Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal among the all-time greats he has interviewed. The unabashed women's basketball fan broke the Sheryl Swoopes coming out story in 2006 and reported on the SC Featured piece about Texas basketball center, Imani McGee-Stafford, which won the Lone Star Emmy in 2015. Mr. Granderson was also a co-host of SportsNation from 2016-2018 and in 2018 he joined DAZN as a ring side reporter.

The award-winning journalist worked for several newspapers, including the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the South Bend Tribune and the Grand Rapids Press, primarily covering sports, politics, education and entertainment. In 2016, Granderson was inducted into the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association Hall of Fame and recently joined Marvel Studios' digital team, co-anchoring red carpet coverage of the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

In addition to his current roles at ESPN, Granderson is a sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times and a contributor to CNN. He also contributed as a political analyst for ABC in the past. He has been a part of the coverage for some of the biggest stories of the past decade, including the elections of President Obama and President Trump, the death of Trayvon Martin and the uprising in Ferguson, Mo. Granderson was a fellow at The Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as The Hechinger Institute at Columbia University. He also taught sports journalism at Northwestern University, and his TED Talk has more than 1.5 million views and has been translated into 26 different languages.

Mr. Granderson had this to say upon joining the LifeApps board, "I remember standing in the center of the newsroom as a cub reporter, tears pooling in my eyes, as news of Matthew Shepard's murder broke. I was openly gay at the time but didn't use the platform I was given to direct attention toward inequality until that day. Since then much of my career has been about, to paraphrase Bono of U2, Factivism. Activism is promoting a viewpoint on an issue. Factivism is promoting the facts on an issue. A lot of people assume that because of things like the legalization of same-sex marriage that the LGBTQ commuting has full equality. That is factually untrue. Sadly, there are still basic things like employment that are areas of concern and the LGBTQ Loyalty Index is a logical way to not only highlight those areas of concern but acknowledged those businesses that are doing their part to address those concerns. I am truly humbled to be joining such an incredible collection of giants in the effort to help the country reach its fullest potential."

"I am thrilled that LZ Granderson will be joining our board of directors," said Bobby Blair, CEO of LifeApps Brands. "LZ's passion for journalistic excellence is only surpassed by his determination to spread his vision of equality in corporate America. His large mainstream fan base and his influence within the LGBTQ community make him the perfect fit for LifeApps Brands with its goal of joining the investment and business industries together to benefit LGBTQs worldwide."

