Beliive: This Startup is Helping Employees Learn from Each Other Using Time as Currency

Beliive is expanding its peer-to-peer collaboration platform to the United States, after having engaged almost 200,000 members that share their skills and knowledge using time as a currency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / The community and employee engagement startup Beliive announced the launch of its platform in the United States. The company uses a time-based currency model to facilitate flow of talent and skills within companies where employees tend to operate in their respective silos and limit collaboration. This marketplace created by Beliive also gained popularity outside of the workplace where people offered their skills and knowledge to others in need, across a global network. Using Beliive you can offer one hour of guitar lesson and in exchange, receive a one hour time credit which you can exchange for any activity available in the global community, like financial advice, makeup tips or public speaking lessons. Beliive is positioned to become a staple within larger organizations that suffer from lack of collaboration among members of various business units.

It will work like this: Pamela in the marketing department needs to write a report highlighting certain financial metrics and calls upon Sam in the accounting department for guidance, earning Sam an hour of time credit. Sam can use those time credits to purchase an array of tasks and skills offered by others employees - anything ranging from powerpoint help to learning how to code in Javascript. An unexpected benefit that companies started discovering was employees were using the time credits to exchange and share their passions outside of work, tremendously improving the 'happiness quotient' at work. 'We spend thousands of dollars on after-work events and team building exercises to facilitate building of personal connections between employees, and never really see a sufficient ROI on that investment. Beliive's time credits provided a solution where we saw employees exchanging yoga lessons for cooking recipes, enabling development of connections that we have been thriving to do', quoted Head of Human Resources of a multinational insurance company. The Head of HR went on to further relay her excitement by stating, 'We struggle to retain Millennial workers, especially when they feel that their learning curve is flattening-out. Beliive time credits infused a new level of excitement where we saw our employees in accounting interacting with the IT group learning to code and funny enough, the IT guys asking the Millennials with assistance with photography lessons.'

After closing several contracts with multinational companies like Unilever, Beliive secured a strategic investment from a prominent venture capital firm in the Valley to expand operations in the United States. Former Global Agenda Council in Creative Economy by the World Economy Forum and MIT's TR35, Beliive's CEO Lorrana Scarpioni, observed that the companies save a multiple of what they pay for in Beliive platform fee by avoiding hiring of outsourced contractors, but she believes that the real return is realized when companies save millions of dollars by prolonged employee retention, increased collaboration and an overall strengthening of bonds among employees. Continuous use of the Beliive platform is enabling us to discover specific needs and interests of the workforce, which differs from organization to organization. 'This data could be used and deployed by senior management to tailor innovative strategies for employee', says Piyush Bhardwaj, a social impact investor and advocate for spreading financial inclusion utilizing technological platforms.

Beliive's revenue will come from partnerships with companies, universities, city-governments and brands that pay for access to the time exchange platforms known as "Beliive Communities." As an innovative company that uses time as a currency of exchange, Beliive has expanded the time banking model to a global online economy and has been successful in Brazil and in other countries, acquiring a large number of new users willing to share their time and their experiences with other people. With more than 900,000 hours available, Beliive's time credits are becoming an alternative for people that may not have extra money, but still have talents to share. Using Beliive, for the very first-time talent and skill-sets could be exchanged easily on a global scale and where centralized organizations like Fiverr don't need to function as middlemen.

The inspiration for Beliive is driven by unlocking human abundance by offering an alternative to centralized authorities whether that this is banks or other 'brokers'. The very core of the idea is to let people exchange their passions and receive what you need in-return to carry out your life. It's akin to the barter system ages ago, but on a reciprocal and global scale - thanks to the internet. Speaking at an event during the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland, alongside Al Gore and Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, Lorrana shared her vision about the future "I see communities playing a very strong role in any relationships that we have as human beings. Communities based on shared values to influence democracy, society and companies, too." she says.

