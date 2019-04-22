Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceutical's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bankole Johnson Featured on NBC West Palm Beach, Florida Affiliate

World-renowned addiction doctor talks about combating alcohol and opioid addiction during National Alcohol Awareness Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for addiction, today announced that its Chief Medical Officer, Bankole Johnson, MD, a recent recipient of the American Society of Addiction Medicine's highest honor, was featured on WPTV-TV, the NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Dr. Johnson discussed the fight against alcohol use disorder (AUD), opioid addiction and the addiction epidemic. As Chief Medical Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Johnson is supporting the advancement of Adial's anticipated Phase 3 trial of its lead investigational drug, AD04, as a potential treatment for AUD in patients with certain, targeted genetics. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity.

William Stilley, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals, commented, "We are very fortunate that Dr. Johnson has left his esteemed full-time position in academia to join Adial as our Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Johnson is the inventor of the substantial intellectual property underpinning AD04 and led the Phase 2b clinical study of AD04 for AUD at the University of Virginia, which met its end-points. It is only appropriate that WPTV-TV, an NBC affiliate, spoke with Dr. Johnson during this National Alcohol Awareness Month."

The interview is available at: https://www.wptv.com/about-us/as-seen-on/solutions-to-beating-drug-alcohol-abuse

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder ("AUD"). A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). The Company plans to shortly commence a Phase 3 clinical trial using AD04 for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity.

