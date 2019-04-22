The global retail-ready packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005207/en/

The global retail-ready packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market are the benefits of retail-ready packaging. Retail-ready packaging is used for moving goods from case to shelves in a single attempt, without emptying single units. Features such as robustness, shelf space optimization, and ease of identification and disposal make retail-ready packaging solutions popular among end-users. The enhanced visibility of this packaging type results in higher customer satisfaction, leading to higher impulse purchase and increased sales. The strength and stability of retail-ready packaging also minimizes the chances of damage during transit. Such benefits will further enhance the preference for retail-ready packaging, resulting in the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the use of fiber-based material for packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global retail-ready packaging marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global retail-ready packaging market: Use of fiber-based material for packaging

Fiber-based materials are among the most suitable forms of sustainable packaging materials. They are reusable, renewable, or biodegradable materials that can be used in packaging products. They witness wide acceptance in the food and beverage, chemical, and construction industries and are used for products such as paper boards and corrugated packaging. Hence, some enterprises offer packaging products made of fiber-based materials, hence, will lead to its high adoption for packaging.

"Along with the use of fiber-based material for packaging, the increasing use of corrugated boxes, the growth in organized retail segment, the M&A leading to market segmentation, and the growth in online retail stores/e-retailing are some other major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the retail-ready packaging market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global retail-ready packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global retail-ready packaging market by the end user (food, beverages, household products, other end-users) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising household disposable income, which increases the demand for processed and packaged food and beverages, and the rapid growth in the retail e-commerce industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005207/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com