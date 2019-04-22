

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Century 21 Real Estate, a unit of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), has appointed Bryon Ellington as chief operating officer. Ellington will report to Michael Miedler, CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. Previously, Ellington served as SVP of the Learning Center of Excellence, the company's integrated learning institute.



Earlier in his career, Ellington worked almost 15 years at Keller Williams where he served as chief operating officer for its international master franchising unit and as chief products officer.



Century 21 Real Estate LLC specializes in real estate franchising and is a provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX