

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) said Monday that its board of directors has appointed Miguel Patricio as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2019. Patricio will succeed Bernardo Hees, who will remain CEO through June 30, 2019, to ensure a seamless transition.



Patricio, a native of Portugal, joins Kraft Heinz after a career spanning two decades at brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev or AB InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD), where he served as part of the Executive Leadership team in various positions, driving organic growth and industry-leading margins.



At AB InBev, Patricio served as the Global Chief Marketing Officer from 2012 to 2018, helping develop global brands Corona, Budweiser and Stella Artois, accelerating their organic sales growth to high single digits, Kraft Heinz noted.



Prior to joining AB InBev, Patricio has worked at other consumer companies including Philip Morris, Coca-Cola Co. and Johnson & Johnson in Latin America, New Jersey, and Georgia.



