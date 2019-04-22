The global sinus dilation devices market is expected to post a CAGR of about 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005211/en/

The global sinus dilation devices market is expected to post a CAGR of about 9% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global sinus dilation devices market is the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis. Chronic sinusitis has become one of the most prevalent medical conditions across the world, especially in the US, affecting all age groups. According to the CDC, in the US, viral sinus infections affect 9 out of 10 cases in adults and 5-7 out of 10 cases in children. Sinus dilation is one of the safest and most effective procedures for treating chronic sinusitis. Along with this, some other treatment options that are available for sinus problems include oral steroids, decongestants, nasal steroids, antibiotics, and natural remedies. However, patients may become resistant to these treatments and medications, which would result in the need for sinus surgery. This will boost the demand for sinus dilation devices market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the technological advances in sinusitis treatment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global sinus dilation devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global sinus dilation devices market: Technological advances in sinusitis treatment

The sinus surgery industry has been witnessing an assortment of technological advances over the past several decades. The techniques used to relieve sinus pain has been continuously advancing and improving over time, starting with FESS technology. FESS is one of the most common surgery methods that uses an endoscope in the nasal cavity for opening up the passageways, below the eyes, for better drainage. Moreover, advances in camera and telescopic technologies have resulted in the emergence of image-guided surgery, which is one of the most effective surgical solutions for sinus in the market. Such advances will positively impact the growth of the sinus dilating devices market during the forecast period.

"The use of sinus dilation devices is increasing mainly due to the favorable reimbursement scenarios. Majority of the patients undergoing sinus surgeries are covered by commercial payers. Moreover, organizations are constantly putting efforts to make reimbursement policies more favorable. For instance, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-NHS) supports the implementation of a balloon as equipment in a standard approach to sinus ostial dilation along with other indicated endoscopic surgery. They strongly recommend all payers to consider the balloon's use as a covered service," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global sinus dilation devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global sinus dilation devices market by product (balloon sinus dilation services, endoscopes, sinus stents, and surgical instruments) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The balloon sinus dilation services (BSD) segment held the largest sinus dilation devices market share in 2018. The growth of this segment is driven by the various benefits of BSD, including being less invasive and more effective in nature.

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis, the presence of established vendors, and growing awareness about sinus dilation devices and minimally invasive sinus surgeries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005211/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com