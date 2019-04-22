The global underfloor heating market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005225/en/

The global underfloor heating market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global underfloor heating market is the low environmental impact of underfloor heating. With the aim to reduce emissions from operations and promote environmental sustainability, an increasing number of organizations are adopting sustainable development and energy practices as a part of their corporate strategy. This is driving the significant adoption of energy-efficient underfloor heating systems across the world. The underfloor heating system help to reduce the problems posed by environmental pollution and sustainability challenges while simultaneously improving air quality by reducing carbon emissions. The use of underfloor heating systems can also eliminate the need for power-hungry heaters, thereby reducing emissions from space heating operations.

As per Technavio, the emergence of smart thermostats will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global underfloor heating market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global underfloor heating market: Emergence of smart thermostats

Smart thermostats are gaining immense popularity in commercial as well as residential spaces with applications mainly in small and medium-sized buildings. Smart thermostats systems help to enhance the energy efficiency of buildings and reduce the installation costs. This is mainly because they are equipped with advanced firmware and algorithms which provide them with learning ability. These devices can adjust the heating levels and provide in-depth details on the energy consumption patterns. These thermostats can be integrated with underfloor heating systems to regulate efficient heating in commercial and residential buildings.

"Over the past five years, there has been significant growth in global construction activities, driven by the economic recovery in several countries. The growth is mainly driven from countries such as India, China, and Japan and emerging Asian nations such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia. These countries are expected to invest significantly in constructing new housing and commercial buildings, which will boost the growth of the underfloor heating market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global underfloor heating market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global underfloor heating market by type (hydronic underfloor heating and electric underfloor heating) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The hydronic underfloor heating segment held the largest underfloor heating market share in 2018. The growth of this segment is driven by the lower cost of hydronic underfloor heating when compared to electric underfloor heating, along with the sustainability and energy efficiency of these systems.

The Europe region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the rise in government regulations to reduce GHG emissions, such as the 2030 Climate and Energy Framework, and the EU Emission Trading Scheme.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005225/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com