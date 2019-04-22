Palmer Administration Awarded For Providing Reliable Car Warranty Online

OCEAN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / Palmer Administrative Services was recently awarded online for having the nation's leading car warranty. This is significant for a few reasons. Having a great and reliable car warranty always manages to lighten up motorists spirits and make them feel at ease. Driving a car which is not fully insured can make the driver and the passengers feel insecure. Owning a vehicle is like getting investment and people need to protect their investments at all times. Taking up a great car warranty that protects the vehicle in case of an accident is a great decision and should never be taken lightly. Although, most of the cars come with a warranty which can expire after some time.

Why Palmer car warranty is award winning:

1. Payment for car rental

Palmer auto warranty pays for the rental car for the period the vehicle is getting repaired. This allows the client to have a car to commute to work every day and go on with their activity. As long as the part being repaired in insured the client can receive a rental car. The rental car serves the client for the whole period their car is being repaired. The best part is that the rental car is offered for free and no extra charges are asked.

2. Get protected when the trip is interrupted

If the client gets stranded while on a trip or far away from home the Palmer car warranty provides meals and accommodation for a night, sometimes the client might get car trouble in the middle of nowhere and can't access any means of getting home. This is where they contact palmer administrative services for the company to cater to their meal and accommodation. This service is offered if the client is more than 100 miles away from home. The palmer car warranty covers $75 cost which goes a long way if the client had no money on them.

3. The cover can be transferred

If the clients decide it's time to sell their vehicle they can transfer their cover to the next owner. This increases the value of their vehicle, and they get a better market price offer. Additionally, most of the potential buyers would be grateful to have a car that is already insured. Moreover, they might continue the palmer auto warranty in future. Being able to transfer the warranty to the next potential buyer keeps the vehicle the client selling on the forefront in the market.

4. The insurance has an unlimited number of claims

Most of the insurance offer a limited number of claims that the client can access. With the palmer auto warranty, the client can ask for as many claims as they have to with no limitation. As long as they have covered for any of the damages, they are entitled to claim them. If their warranty does not cover most of the things they want to claim, then they are not allowed.

5. The warranty covers the United States and Canada

If the client loves travelling to the neighboring country frequently for business or leisure, then this warranty has them covered. However, it is preferable if the clients call before travelling to make arrangements and get approval. This is to make it easier for them to have a claim in case they meet an accident or their vehicle needs repair. They can contact the Palmer administrative services for approval and be ready to have a great journey.

6. The warranty covers any roadside assistance

The palmer car warranty covers for any roadside assistance the client might need. Sometimes the client might be travelling and runs out of gas the warranty covers for gas delivery. However, the client is responsible for paying for the fuel and not the Palmer car warranty. Additionally, the warranty covers for tow services, jump-starting a battery and tire change if the client gets stranded on the road.

Conclusion

Palmer Administrative Services have been offering a reliable car warranty that covers the vehicle and gives great services. The industry is starting to notice and has awarded Palmer accordingly. Having a car warranty that is reliable and there for the owner of the car is always a relief. Palmer auto warranty is one of the best covers for any vehicle.

Contact:

Info@palmeradministrative.com

SOURCE: Palmer Administration

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541680/Palmer-Administration-Awarded-For-Providing-Reliable-Car-Warranty-Online