The following information is based on February 28th, 2019 press release from Subsea 7 SA (SUBC, LU0075646355) and may subject to change SUBC will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 1.50, effective April 25, 2019. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=720383