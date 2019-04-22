This High-Flying Marijuana Stock Deserves a Serious LookCompared to well-known marijuana companies, Cresco Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF, CNSX:CL) is a relatively new name to stock market investors. The company's shares started trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "CL" on December 3, 2018. Yet despite only having been on the market for less than five months, Cresco Labs stock has already delivered astronomical returns.On the first day of trading, Cresco Labs stock closed at CA$6.55 per share. Today, the stock trades at roughly CA$16.17 per share, marking a staggering return of 147%.American investors have gotten a piece.

