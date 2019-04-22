

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $205 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $231 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $205 Mln. vs. $231 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05



