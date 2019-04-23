Earth Day Network Partners with Twitter to Release 'Earth in Our Hands' Emoji to Mark Earth Day 2019

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Earth Day prepares to mark its 50th anniversary, Twitter has partnered with Earth Day Network to recognize the urgency of the environmental movement through a new Earth Day emoji. The emoji will run for 365 days - through the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, 2020 - in a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

The image, which shows the Earth cradled between two hands, will automatically generate when Twitter users use any one of four action-oriented hashtags: EarthDay, EarthRise, ClimateAction, and VoteEarth.

The launch of the Earth Day emoji kicks off the beginning of a collaboration between the social media platform and the global environmental organization in the run-up to the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day, which will be marked by mobilizations around the world in April 2020.

"Earth Day drives a timely global conversation on Twitter about the urgent need to address climate change," said Colin Crowell, Twitter Public Policy Vice President. "We're delighted to partner with the Earth Day Network, as well as share new commitments that Twitter is making to help address these important issues."

"As we look toward the next generation of mobilizations for our planet, we're building an environmental movement that is ambitious, inclusive, and global," said Kathleen Rogers, Earth Day Network President. "Twitter has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to unite individuals and communities around the world around a common cause and value system, and we are thrilled to have their support as we look to build a global movement to make our planet a safer, healthier, and more prosperous home for us all," said Rogers.

The EarthRise hashtag, inspired by the 1968 color photo of the same name of Earth taken from the Apollo 8 space craft, reflects the goal of Earth Day Network to mobilize a global citizenry 'rising up' to meet our planet's challenges with creativity, urgency, and ambition.

The VoteEarth hashtag also launches today with the kickoff of the Vote Earth campaign, which calls on citizens, particularly young and first-time voters, to examine the environmental platforms of their candidates and vote at the ballot box for candidates with clear, ambitious, and convincing plans to protect our planet. Vote for your future and Vote Earth at http://earthday.org/voteearth.



