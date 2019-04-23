Water Philippines 2019 & RE EE Philippines 2019: A Hotspot of Technologies, Solutions and Opportunities

PASAY CITY, Philippines, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th staging of Water Philippines Expo and Conference successfully wrapped up March 20 - 22, 2019, co-locating the 2nd edition of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RE EE) Philippines at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City in Metro Manila.

Organized by UBM Asia, the 3-day event gathered over 8,536 trade visitors and 435 exhibiting companies and brands from 36 countries. There's a strong line up of state-of-the-art products systems and services from different local and international companies including 9 International and Regional Pavilions of Mainland China, European Union, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, The Netherlands and USA.

The Opening Ceremony was led by Presidential Adviser Atty. Salvador Panelo, who shared the government's action plan of establishing a sole department exclusively for Water. Chief Administrator Jeci Lapus of Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) also graced the Opening Ceremony during Day 1 of Water Philippines 2019. The Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA) also expressed their support to Water Philippines 2019. "We hope that everybody shall work together and be united in undertaking a task which will provide for the services in order to provide adequate water to all Filipinos in the light of the climate change", as emphasized by Atty. Vicente Joyas, President of the Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA).

Apart from the bustling exhibition, Water Philippines 2019 allowed the attendees to exchange knowledge with high-level speakers with the theme "Addressing Climate Change Through Resilient, Sustainable Water and Sanitation Development". The free-to-attend Expert Dialogue sessions entitled "Sustainable Water Services For All" and "Towards Efficient Water Resources Management" gave access to find solutions and discuss with the water industry leaders including the Chief Regulator of Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Atty. Patrick Ty as he highlighted "I would like to commend Water Philippines Expo for gathering all international and local water players to share their technologies, solutions and best practices that can potentially help us in solving the water challenges that we are currently facing." Renewable Energy (RE) Expert Dialogue highlighted the topic "Renewable Energy Act of 2008: Implementation, Updates & Opportunities" while Energy Efficiency (EE) Conference presented "The New Energy Efficiency (EE) Law as Game Changer in the Philippines".

Water Philippines 2019 is coincided with World Water Day 2019 and also co-located with other specialised events namely Pumps and Valves (P&V), Pipes and Tubings (P&T), and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RE EE) Philippines 2019. It is supported by key associations including Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA), Philippine Society of Sanitary Engineers (PSSE), Society of Master Plumbing (PISMAP), Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance (PE2), Renewable Energy Association of the Philippines (REAP) and Philippine Independent Power Producers Association (PIPPA).

For more information, visit their websites at www.waterphilippinesexpo.com and www.renergyphilippines.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/875014/Exhibition_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/875015/Expert_Dialogue.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/875016/Water_Philippines_logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/875017/Ribbon_Cutting.jpg