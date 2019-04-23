The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 23.04.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 23.04.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 7VC1 XFRA USU9221J1171 VERSEON (REG.S) DL-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA RTA1 XFRA US7677548726 RITE AID DL 1 EQ01 EQU EUR N