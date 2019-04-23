GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced the release of the 2018 Annual Report, which can be found under the "RESULTS PRESENTATIONS" section on GAN's website.
The 2018 Annual report along with the AGM notice will be mailed out to shareholders in the next few weeks.
About GAN Plc
GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.
GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on Euronext Dublin (Euronext Growth: GAME).
For more information please visit www.GAN.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005548/en/
Contacts:
GAN
Jameson Wang
VP Investor Relations Analytics
310.384.1132
jwang@GAN.com
US Investors: The Equity Group
Adam Prior
aprior@equityny.com
212.371.8660
UK Ireland Investors: Walbrook PR
Paul Cornelius
GAN@WalbrookPR.com
+44 20 7933 8780
Davy (Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Advisor and Joint Broker)
John Frain Barry Murphy
+353 1 679 6363
Liberum (Joint Broker)
Neil Patel Cameron Duncan
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000