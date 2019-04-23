

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open a tad higher on Tuesday as traders return to their desks following a large holiday weekend.



Investors will keep a close eye on political developments in the U.K. as Prime Minister Theresa May faces an unprecedented no-confidence challenge from Conservative grassroots campaigners over her handling of Brexit.



The Conservatives have reportedly called for an extraordinary general meeting with an aim to overthrow May by the end of June.



Asian markets are trading mostly higher despite Beijing officials signaling they're less comfortable about adding stimulus.



The dollar edged up against rivals in thin trading while oil extended gains after jumping to a six-month high Monday as the United States announced a further clampdown on Iranian oil exports.



Washington said it would end all waivers from Iranian sanctions when they expire on 2 May 2019.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as housing data disappointed and investors braced themselves for a deluge of earnings news.



The Dow dropped 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent.



European markets were closed on Monday for the Easter holiday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX