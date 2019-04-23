

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported profit before tax of $392 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to $450 million, prior year. In US cents, earnings per share was 56.7 compared to 66.9, previous year. Underlying EBITDA declined to $503 million from $551 million.



Fiscal 2018 Group revenue was up 6.4% to $1.27 billion from a year ago. Recorded sales volumes were 10.2 million tonnes compared to 10.5 million tonnes. Pellet production rose by 2% to 10.6 million tonnes, during the period.



Looking forward, for 2019 overall, the Group expects production volumes to be in line with 2018 at approximately 10.6 million tonnes.



The Board announced a special dividend of 6.6 US cents per share and proposed a final ordinary dividend per share of 6.6 US cents per share. The total dividend declared for 2018 will be 23.1 US cents per share.



