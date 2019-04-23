Statement From the Family of JRR Tolkien and the Tolkien Estate

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of JRR Tolkien and the Tolkien Estate are aware of the Fox Searchlight motion picture entitled "Tolkien" that is due for release in May 2019.

The family and the Estate wish to make clear that they did not approve of, authorize or participate in the making of this film.

They do not endorse it or its content in any way.

Note for editors:

The Estate of JRR Tolkien comprises a company which manages its publishing interests and a charitable trust which makes grants to a wide range of causes, including those focused on alleviating poverty and social, educational and healthcare disadvantage, and on environmental concerns and the arts.

