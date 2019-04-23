sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,96 Euro		+0,002
+0,03 %
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
6,96
7,14
09:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 19 April 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 19 April 2019

Guernsey, 23 April 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 15 April 2019 and 19 April 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 8,471 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.08 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
15/04/2019 BATE 19 7.06 134
XLON 2,065 7.06 14,572
CHIX 33 7.06 233
TRQX 81 7.06 572
Total2,1987.0615,511
16/04/2019 BATE 17 7.06 120
XLON 1,858 7.07 13,127
CHIX 151 7.06 1,066
TRQX 79 7.06 558
Total2,1057.0614,871
17/04/2019 BATE 15 7.10 107
XLON 1,842 7.10 13,078
CHIX 152 7.10 1,079
TRQX 79 7.10 561
Total2,0887.1014,825
18/04/2019 BATE 13 7.10 92
XLON 1,851 7.11 13,169
CHIX 142 7.10 1,008
TRQX 74 7.10 525
Total2,0807.1114,795







Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,785,119 (equal to 29.4% of the Company's share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,028,243, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 15 April 2019 and 19 April 2019:



Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
15/04/2019 XLON 454 7.04 3,196.16
XLON 453 7.04 3,189.12
XLON 286 7.06 2,019.16
XLON 111 7.06 783.66
TRQX 65 7.06 458.90
BATE 19 7.06 134.14
CHIX 33 7.06 232.98
XLON 111 7.04 781.44
TRQX 16 7.08 113.28
XLON 325 7.08 2,301.00
XLON 325 7.08 2,301.00
Total2,1987.0615,510.84
16/04/2019 XLON 40 7.04 281.60
XLON 15 7.04 105.60
XLON 20 7.04 140.80
XLON 68 7.04 478.72
XLON 34 7.06 240.04
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 3 7.06 21.18
XLON 16 7.06 112.96
XLON 190 7.06 1,341.40
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 16 7.06 112.96
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
XLON 4 7.06 28.24
XLON 5 7.06 35.30
XLON 13 7.06 91.78
XLON 4 7.06 28.24
XLON 1 7.06 7.06
BATE 9 7.06 63.54
BATE 8 7.06 56.48
XLON 239 7.08 1,692.12
XLON 17 7.06 120.02
XLON 19 7.06 134.14
XLON 30 7.06 211.80
XLON 42 7.06 296.52
XLON 88 7.08 623.04
XLON 282 7.08 1,996.56
XLON 699 7.06 4,934.94
CHIX 118 7.06 833.08
TRQX 57 7.06 402.42
TRQX 22 7.06 155.32
CHIX 29 7.06 204.74
CHIX 4 7.06 28.24
Total2,1057.0614,870.62
17/04/2019 CHIX 1 7.10 7.10
CHIX 33 7.10 234.30
TRQX 1 7.10 7.10
TRQX 78 7.10 553.80
BATE 3 7.10 21.30
BATE 12 7.10 85.20
XLON 200 7.10 1,420.00
XLON 642 7.10 4,558.20
CHIX 118 7.10 837.80
XLON 1,000 7.10 7,100.00
Total2,0887.1014,824.80
18/04/2019 XLON 937 7.12 6,671.44
XLON 5 7.12 35.60
XLON 170 7.12 1,210.40
XLON 237 7.12 1,687.44
XLON 203 7.10 1,441.30
XLON 299 7.10 2,122.90
CHIX 102 7.10 724.20
BATE 13 7.10 92.30
CHIX 40 7.10 284.00
TRQX 74 7.10 525.40
Total2,0807.1114,794.98




